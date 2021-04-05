Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $146.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,946 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

