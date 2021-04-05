Dai (DAI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $296.67 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and approximately $296.67 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00681152 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,184,725,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,184,725,318 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

