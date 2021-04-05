CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CYBR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.23. 5,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.56. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,885.98 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

