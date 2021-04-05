Crust (CRU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.84 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $122.27 million and $3.84 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $75.28 or 0.00126078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

