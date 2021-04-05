Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,842 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at $813,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

