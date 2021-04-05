Critical Comparison: Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) versus Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Airborne Wireless Network alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Chewy 1 5 13 0 2.63

Chewy has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A Chewy $4.85 billion 7.04 -$252.37 million ($0.63) -131.29

Airborne Wireless Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chewy has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Chewy -2.70% N/A -14.41%

Summary

Chewy beats Airborne Wireless Network on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 60,000 products from 2,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Airborne Wireless Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.