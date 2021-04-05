CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,659.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

