Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $643.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.13. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

