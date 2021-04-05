Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,612 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,618,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,721,000 after acquiring an additional 71,231 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

