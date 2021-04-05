Credit Suisse AG Acquires 12,463 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

RAVN opened at $38.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

