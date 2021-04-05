Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 81.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $137.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average of $145.61. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

