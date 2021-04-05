Cowen Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $105.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.74.

MU opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

