Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.31 ($72.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €57.30 ($67.41) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.80 ($28.00) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.92.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

