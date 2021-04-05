CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.44.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

NYSE:COR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,425. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.57. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 8,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,581.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.