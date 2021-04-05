Contrasting Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The First of Long Island and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

The First of Long Island currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.28%. Meridian has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.63%. Given The First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The First of Long Island is more favorable than Meridian.

Dividends

The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. The First of Long Island pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The First of Long Island and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 26.67% 10.78% 1.02% Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The First of Long Island and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $154.46 million 3.27 $41.56 million $1.75 12.15 Meridian $85.96 million 1.85 $10.48 million $1.73 14.93

The First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. The First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of The First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The First of Long Island beats Meridian on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, small business administration loans, commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as online mortgage origination, drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 46 branches, including 19 branches in Nassau, 17 in Suffolk, 6 in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

