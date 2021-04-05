Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.08.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.