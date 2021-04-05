Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $57.80 Average PT from Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,776 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 786.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. 1,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

