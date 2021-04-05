Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 764,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,234,000 after buying an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.