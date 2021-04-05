Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,562 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Comerica by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 353,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $17,562,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.