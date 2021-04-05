CoinPoker (CHP) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.48 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $45,271.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052155 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020109 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00679358 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070135 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027903 BTC.
CoinPoker Token Profile
Buying and Selling CoinPoker
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.