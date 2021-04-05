CM Life Sciences II Inc. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 5th

CM Life Sciences II Inc. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 5th. CM Life Sciences II Inc. Unit had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CM Life Sciences II Inc. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CMIIU opened at $14.12 on Monday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. Unit has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

