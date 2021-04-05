Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.69. 244,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,574,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,002,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

