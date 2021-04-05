Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Citizens worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.32. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.14 million during the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.