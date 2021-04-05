Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,937 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 84,782 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 330,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $593.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

