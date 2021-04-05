Citigroup Inc. Buys 753 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,981 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

EVER opened at $38.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

