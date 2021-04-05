Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,721 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 246.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermon Group by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $19.34 on Monday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,932.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

