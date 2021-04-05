Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 362,766 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of Cisco Systems worth $338,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

