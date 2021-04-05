Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $89,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,659,000 after acquiring an additional 102,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $348.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $158.89 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

