Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ciena by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,126. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

