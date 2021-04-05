Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,065. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

