Chiron Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

PGEN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,931. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $95,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,597.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $95,557.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $357,583. 50.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

