Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $8.61 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 80,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,717. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $102.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.