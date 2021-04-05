Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Raised to $30.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

