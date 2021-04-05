Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.67.

CVX opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

