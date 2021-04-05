Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,537 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $27,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,031 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 119.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 103.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $3,983,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $145.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.31 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

