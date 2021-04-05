Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total transaction of $484,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $131,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,662 shares of company stock valued at $14,714,438 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRUP opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,959.01 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

