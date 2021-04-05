Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 44,952 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Insmed worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

