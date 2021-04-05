Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $27,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $43.29 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

