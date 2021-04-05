Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $26,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 58,053 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 85,130 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 575,900 shares during the period.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

DRH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

