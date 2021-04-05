Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Jack in the Box worth $25,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $113.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

