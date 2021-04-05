Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,806 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.44 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

