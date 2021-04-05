Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.27.

NYSE CRL opened at $294.17 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.97.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

