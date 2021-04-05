Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Hits $13.45 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Chainlink has a market cap of $13.45 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $32.21 or 0.00053845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.12 or 0.00677225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00071245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

