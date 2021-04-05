Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 4,022 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 231.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 206.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $187.36 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $112.48 and a twelve month high of $187.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.13 and its 200 day moving average is $172.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

