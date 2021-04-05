Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,382.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,203.08 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,304.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2,044.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.