Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $992,000 Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $250.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $251.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

