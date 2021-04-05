Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 142.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

