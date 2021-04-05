Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

FICO stock opened at $500.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $259.37 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

