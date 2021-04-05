Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQH opened at $24.52 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

