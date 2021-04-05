Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total value of $6,064,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 79,753 shares in the company, valued at $37,202,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $431.82 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $275.38 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.42 and its 200 day moving average is $415.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

